Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Leap Therapeutics worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Leap Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,313. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.