Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 119 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $297.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.72.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.67 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

