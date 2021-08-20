Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.70. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 62,321 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Leucrotta Exploration and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$168.37 million and a P/E ratio of -6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Richard Douglas Sereda sold 250,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 717,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$559,530.66.

Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

