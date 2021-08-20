Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $32.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEVI. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 38,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,063,362.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 2,160,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,310. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.