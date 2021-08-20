LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. “

Get LexinFintech alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 51.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 15,513,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,634 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $79,276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in LexinFintech by 77.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,090,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,353 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LexinFintech (LX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.