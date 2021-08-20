LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report sales of $745.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.91 million and the lowest is $634.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.14. 172,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,880. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $95.54 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.