LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Position Cut by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group stock opened at $174.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.62. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

