LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.14.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,583. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.62. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.