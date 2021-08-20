Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Up 5.7%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.10. 56,627 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,142,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion and a PE ratio of -181.75.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

