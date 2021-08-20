Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $318.22

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $318.22 and last traded at $315.00, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.75.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

