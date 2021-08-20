Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 950,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 907.8% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,832,000 after acquiring an additional 704,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,474.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 471,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 441,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,155. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.80.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

