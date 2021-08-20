Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 848,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 37.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $574,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty TripAdvisor by 67.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.45. 7,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,975. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

