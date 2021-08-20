LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Shares of LFVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 193,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,961. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 40.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.