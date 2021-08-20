LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Short Interest Update

LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,517 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LFVN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 193,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,961. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.44.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
