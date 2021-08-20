Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMST. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 445,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 251,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.