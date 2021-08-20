Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $204.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $200,278.66 and approximately $204.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,540.23 or 0.99979414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00074248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001114 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00009202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

