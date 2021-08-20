Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 8%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$21.30 and last traded at C$21.03. 364,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 753,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 56.73 and a quick ratio of 56.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.24.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

