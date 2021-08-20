Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 499 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 34.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.26.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

