Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2,937.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 85,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,254 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 49,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 12,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,653. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

