Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,353 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,955,000 after purchasing an additional 688,880 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth about $94,744,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 14,882,766.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 446,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,743,000 after acquiring an additional 446,483 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 45.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,203,000 after acquiring an additional 413,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN traded up $3.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,464. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.72. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

