Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $908,000 Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,044 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after purchasing an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after purchasing an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.81. 39,861,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,248,914. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.38.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

