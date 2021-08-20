Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,667 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of OGN stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.94. 6,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,656. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.43.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

