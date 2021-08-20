Livenodes (LNO) Price Tops $0.0065

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00023751 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000124 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes (CRYPTO:LNO) is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars.

