LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.020-$-1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $464 million-$471 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.33 million.LivePerson also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.550-$-0.490 EPS.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $61.31. 2,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,499. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.54.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

