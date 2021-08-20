Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBLCF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.40. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.78.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

