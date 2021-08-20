Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.78

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$87.78 and last traded at C$87.66, with a volume of 313317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.58.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on L shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

