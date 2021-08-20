LOCGame Market Capitalization Achieves $9.27 Million (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. LOCGame has a market cap of $9.27 million and $1.73 million worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LOCGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00143616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00150534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,130.79 or 0.99792895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.00909043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.59 or 0.06656110 BTC.

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,191,978 coins and its circulating supply is 35,237,426 coins. The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame . LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

