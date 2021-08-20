Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lonza Group AG operates as a supplier to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life-science industries. The Company divides its activities into four divisions: Life Science Ingredients; Microbial Control; Custom Manufacturing, and Bioscience. The company’s Life Science Ingredients segment produces nutrition ingredients for applications in nutrition (food, feed and pharmaceutical application) and chemical intermediates for the agricultural industry. The Microbial Control division focuses on five areas: hygiene, wood protection, water treatment, oil/gas applications, and industrial preservation and comprises products ranging from disinfectants to household cleaning products. The Custom Manufacturing division comprises products used in pharmaceuticals sector. The Bioscience division comprises bioscience products, including cell culture and molecular biology tools for research, tests for microbial detection, and media used in the production of therapeutics. Lonza Group AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

LZAGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.56. 42,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 0.61. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $82.34.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

