Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Announces Earnings Results

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.86 on Thursday, reaching $202.59. 5,372,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,973,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.46.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

