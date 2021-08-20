Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $182.26, but opened at $187.92. Lowe’s Companies shares last traded at $195.31, with a volume of 123,160 shares trading hands.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $192.89.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

