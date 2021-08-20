LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%.

LSI Industries stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.92. 3,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 million, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYTS shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.