LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $38.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.