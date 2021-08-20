Luke Jensen Purchases 8 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Luke Jensen bought 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.57) per share, for a total transaction of £144.32 ($188.56).

Luke Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Luke Jensen bought 11,251 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23).

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,897.50 ($24.79) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,880.64. The company has a market capitalization of £14.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.35. Ocado Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a one year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OCDO shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

