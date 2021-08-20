Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $466.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $370.00 to $466.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.83.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $396.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $379.92. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $415.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

