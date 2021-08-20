Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.47-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-445 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $437.83 million.Lumentum also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.470-$1.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,861. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.90. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LITE. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

