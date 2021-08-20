Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.76.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,145,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,132,000 after buying an additional 31,526 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,056,000 after buying an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,057,000 after buying an additional 25,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,771,000 after buying an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

