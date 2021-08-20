Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $84.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $79,327,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $6,918,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 110,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,323 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

