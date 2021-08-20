LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €703.00 ($827.06) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €708.45 ($833.48).

EPA MC opened at €613.10 ($721.29) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €674.89. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

