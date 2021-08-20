Lympo Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and $271,015.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00869675 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00109983 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo (LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

