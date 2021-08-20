LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $109.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LyondellBasell's adjusted earnings and sales in the second quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is expanding its key projects to leverage on U.S. natural gas liquids. The high-density polyethylene (HDPE) project is expected to boost capacity and contribute its margins. LyondellBasell is also expected to benefit from the construction of propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant. The A. Schulman buyout will generate significant cost synergies. The polyethylene joint venture with Sasol will also enable the company expand core businesses. However, it is seeing challenges in the Refining segment due to weak demand for transportation fuels. Moreover, costs related to maintenance turnarounds are likely to dent its margins. Higher feedstock costs may also hurt the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $97.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $64.21 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

