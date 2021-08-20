Macquarie Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Underperform

Macquarie downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $5.10 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

NYSE:TME opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,713,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

