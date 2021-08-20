Macy’s (NYSE:M) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Macy’s (NYSE:M) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:M traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,352,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,544,949. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

Get Macy's alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.