Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 204.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.