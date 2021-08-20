Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $19.47. Macy’s shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 500,341 shares traded.

The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on M shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

