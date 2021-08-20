Madrona Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $113,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.7% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTWG traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,983. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $247.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

