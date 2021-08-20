Madrona Financial Services LLC Buys 885 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 3.8% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.43. 370,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

