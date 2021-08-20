Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
MBUU traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,712. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.
