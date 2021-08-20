Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

MBUU traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.99. 2,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,712. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

