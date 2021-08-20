Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Update

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MTEX stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,715. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $61.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,130 shares in the company, valued at $343,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Mannatech worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

