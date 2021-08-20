Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 30,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MRO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 371.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

