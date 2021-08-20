Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $336,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 560.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 70,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $123.99. 17,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,911. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $89.02 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

