Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Takes $3.40 Million Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000. iShares Global Financials ETF makes up about 1.5% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,201,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,626,000.

IXG stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $78.67. 2,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,442. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $51.18 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.80.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

